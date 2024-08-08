08 August 2024

The key figures ahead of the new Premier League campaign

08 August 2024

The new Premier League season gets under way on August 16.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the statistics of interest.

4 – Manchester City have won a record four consecutive titles, and six of the last seven.

91 – points tally for City last season.

2 – Arsenal have been runners-up twice in succession, and finished two points behind City last season.

27 – Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot-winning goal tally last season – the Norwegian has 63 league goals in two seasons with City.

13 – record number of Premier League titles won by Manchester United, still five clear of their city rivals.

6 – titles for City manager Pep Guardiola, second to only Sir Alex Ferguson who was in charge for all 13 of United’s wins.

7 – teams to have won the title, a list completed by Chelsea (five times), Arsenal (three), Blackburn, Leicester and Liverpool (one each).

6 – ever-present Premier League clubs, since the competition’s rebranding in 1992 – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, United and Tottenham.

22 – promoted Ipswich are back in the top flight after 22 years away, following back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

2 – last season was only the second time all three promoted clubs – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton – have gone straight back down. They joined Bolton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace in 1997.

9-0 – the biggest win in Premier League history, on four occasions – most recently by Liverpool against Bournemouth in August 2022.

100 – City’s record points tally from 2017-18. They also scored a record 106 goals that season.

11 – Derby’s record low points tally in 2007-08.

104 – Sheffield United conceded a Premier League record 104 goals last season and also matched that Derby side’s worst ever goal difference, -69. They kept only one clean sheet.

653 – Gareth Barry’s record tally of Premier League appearances – Brighton’s James Milner begins the season 19 behind and is set to appear in a record 23rd Premier League season.

157 – Premier League goals for Mohamed Salah, ranking 10th in the competition’s top scorers – the Liverpool forward is 20 behind sixth-placed Frank Lampard and 30 away from Andy Cole in fourth.

33 – this is the 33rd Premier League season since the competition’s rebranding.

