The key figures ahead of the new Premier League campaign

The new Premier League season gets under way on August 16.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the statistics of interest.

4 – Manchester City have won a record four consecutive titles, and six of the last seven.

91 – points tally for City last season.

2 – Arsenal have been runners-up twice in succession, and finished two points behind City last season.

27 – Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot-winning goal tally last season – the Norwegian has 63 league goals in two seasons with City.

13 – record number of Premier League titles won by Manchester United, still five clear of their city rivals.

6 – titles for City manager Pep Guardiola, second to only Sir Alex Ferguson who was in charge for all 13 of United’s wins.

7 – teams to have won the title, a list completed by Chelsea (five times), Arsenal (three), Blackburn, Leicester and Liverpool (one each).

6 – ever-present Premier League clubs, since the competition’s rebranding in 1992 – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, United and Tottenham.

22 – promoted Ipswich are back in the top flight after 22 years away, following back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

2 – last season was only the second time all three promoted clubs – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton – have gone straight back down. They joined Bolton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace in 1997.

9-0 – the biggest win in Premier League history, on four occasions – most recently by Liverpool against Bournemouth in August 2022.

100 – City’s record points tally from 2017-18. They also scored a record 106 goals that season.

11 – Derby’s record low points tally in 2007-08.

104 – Sheffield United conceded a Premier League record 104 goals last season and also matched that Derby side’s worst ever goal difference, -69. They kept only one clean sheet.

653 – Gareth Barry’s record tally of Premier League appearances – Brighton’s James Milner begins the season 19 behind and is set to appear in a record 23rd Premier League season.

157 – Premier League goals for Mohamed Salah, ranking 10th in the competition’s top scorers – the Liverpool forward is 20 behind sixth-placed Frank Lampard and 30 away from Andy Cole in fourth.

33 – this is the 33rd Premier League season since the competition’s rebranding.