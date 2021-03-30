The key talking points as Scotland take on the Faroe Islands

Scotland host the Faroe Islands in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side have two points from their first two fixtures against Austria and Israel.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the third qualifying game.

Opposition

Kris Commons, centre, celebrates scoring against the Faroes in 2010 (PA Archive)

Scotland have never lost to the Faroe Islands in nine meetings, stretching back to their first encounter in 1994 where the Scots won 5-0 in a European Championship qualifier.

However, Scotland have embarrassingly twice dropped points to the Landslioio in Euro qualifiers, with draws in 1999 and 2002.

The most recent clash between the countries was a 3-0 friendly win for Scotland at Pittodrie in 2010.

A must-win game for Scotland

The scoreboard shows Scotland's 2-2 draw with Austria (PA Wire)

Scotland simply have to win at the third time of asking in Group F.

A 2-2 home draw against Austria at Hampden Park last week was followed by a 1-1 draw in Israel on Sunday. Although not bad results in isolation, already valuable points have been lost in the quest for Qatar.

With Denmark looking strong with six points from six, Steve Clarke’s side cannot afford to slip up against the weaker teams in the group.

Formation dilemma?

Clarke started the previous two games with three at the back in the form of Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney.

However, trailing at the interval in Israel, he changed to a back four, bringing off Hendry and introducing attacking midfielder Ryan Christie.

The Scots then looked more aggressive and positive, pushing the home side back towards their own penalty area and deservedly levelling through Ryan Fraser.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock manager may be considering keeping the same system against the Faroes.

Striking options

After coming off the bench to make his debut against Austria to partner Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams started against Israel on Sunday as the main striker.

The Southampton forward impressed again in front of around 5,000 fans at the Bloomfield Stadium, working hard to occupy the home defence and setting up Fraser for the equaliser before being replaced by Dykes after 75 minutes.

Clarke could play Adams alongside Dykes or replace him with the QPR striker – or could there be roles for Oli McBurnie and the uncapped Kevin Nisbet?

Goalkeeping change

David Marshall, left, shakes hands with Steve Clarke after the draw with Austria (PA Wire)

David Marshall was the hero when his penalty shoot-out save against Serbia last November clinched Scotland’s place in this summer’ Euros.

However, after recovering from a back injury, he has lost his Derby place to Kelle Roos and there were question marks when he let in a long-range shot from Israel’s Dor Peretz on Sunday.

Clarke hinted at a change of keeper for the visit of the Faroe Islands, with Hearts’ Craig Gordon or Rangers number two Jon McLaughlin ready to step in and try to stake a claim.