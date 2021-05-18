The only way is the exit for Mark Wright at Crawley

Mark Wright in action for Crawley against Leeds in the FA Cup
Mark Wright in action for Crawley against Leeds in the FA Cup (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:02pm, Tue 18 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Reality television star Mark Wright has been released by League Two club Crawley

The 34-year-old, who is best known for appearing in the ITV series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, joined the Reds last December after a trial and featured in two matches – the FA Cup giant-killing victory over Leeds and a league defeat to Harrogate.

Wright enjoyed a previous spell with Crawley in the 2006-07 season.

He was one of six players the club announced on Tuesday had been released, along with Tarryn Allarakhia, David Sesay, Stuart Nelson, Josh Doherty and Joe McNerney.

The club triggered one-year contract options on a further five players – Jack Powell, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Tom Nichols, Ricardo German and Glenn Morris – and confirmed they were in contract negotiations with Dannie Bulman.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Crawley

PA