The Premier League games to look forward to in 2024-25

Next season’s Premier League fixtures have been released and there are several big games to look out for.

Familiar foes will lock horns again in the 2024-25 season, while other teams will renew rivalries. Erik ten Hag is staying with Manchester United while Liverpool and Chelsea are just two of the clubs with a new manager.

Here, PA’s Oliver Capewell looks at a selection of the game which could prove to be captivating viewing.

Man Utd v Man City

The Manchester derby is one of the most intense derbies in the world, with a rivalry dating back more than 100 years and stadiums less than five miles apart. Champions City have dominated the league in recent years but United beat them in their most recent meeting, the FA Cup final in May, adding extra spice to their first tussle on December 14 at the Etihad.

Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea finished the season strongly under Mauricio Pochettino but it is Enzo Maresca who will be charged with seeking to end Arsenal’s domination of this fixture on November 9 – the Blues have not beaten their London rivals since 2021.

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Foxes fans will have a new manager in the dugout for the first instalment of the east Midlands derby on October 26. The Championship winners will hope to go well against a team who successfully avoided relegation under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal v Man City

The Gunners threatened to end City’s run of title domination last time out, falling just short at the end as Pep Guardiola’s men landed the trophy for a fourth successive season. Both teams have top-class squads, so the September 21 contest will be one to look forward to and provide an early measure of how their rivalry has developed.

Aston Villa v Man City

Villa will aim to compete with the best again, although Champions League football could test their Premier League credentials. Unai Emery’s men were one of the sides to beat City in 2023-24 and will be hoping for the same four days before Christmas.

Tottenham v Arsenal

The north London derby is always keenly anticipated and the first one of the 2024-25 campaign takes place at just four rounds in on the weekend of September 14. The teams produced nine goals in 180 minutes last season, with Arsenal having the upper hand as they jostled for the title and taking north London bragging rights.

Everton v Liverpool

Liverpool’s Premier League hopes effectively ended with defeat at Goodison Park in April and Toffees fans will be dreaming of a repeat against new manager Arne Slot’s men when the sides meet on the weekend of December 7.

Wolves v West Ham

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now West Ham’s manager and the Molineux faithful are likely to make their frustration towards him heard in this fixture after his departure due to an apparent disagreement over the club’s recruitment policy last summer. Wolves go to London on December 7, with the return set for April 1.

Chelsea v Man City

The teams shared eight goals in one instalment of this this fixture last season, with Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer – the top two goalscorers in the Premier League last season – both on target. Do not rule out another pulsating goal-fest when battle resumes on the opening weekend.