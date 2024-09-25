The relationship with Mikel Arteta ‘doesn’t change’, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists his relationship with Mikel Arteta remains strong amid the fall-out from Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal.

A number of City players voiced their frustration with Arsenal’s tactics – and perceived gamesmanship – after an absorbing clash between the Premier League title rivals ended 2-2 on Sunday.

Guardiola’s champions needed a last-gasp John Stones equaliser to snatch the point after the Gunners, with 10 men, sat deep and stifled the hosts for the majority of the second half at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s time-wasting and use of so-called “dark arts” drew the most ire from City, though not from manager Guardiola, who felt his opposite number Arteta – his friend and former assistant – was perfectly entitled to play as he did.

Speaking after Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Watford, Guardiola said: “I realise that the opponents, after winning four Premier Leagues in a row, six in seven, aren’t going to install the red carpet in every single game (for us) to make incredible (football) in our best dresses, perform like we want. I’ve never thought that. This is the challenge.

“People misunderstand me or don’t believe me when I say the opponents can play how they want to. It (is up) to us to handle them and break them in the way we have to do.

“With Mikel, after a time we texted each other and the relationship doesn’t change. They decided to play in that way and it is more than perfect. They were brilliant. It’s about us, how we can break them, and we did it really well.

“I said to Mikel they did amazingly, it’s not a problem. They know their players and do exactly what they have to do.”

Guardiola now faces the challenge of finding a way to play without Rodri after confirming the key midfielder will be out for “a long time” with the knee injury suffered in the Arsenal game.

City have not lost their last 48 Premier League matches in which influential Spain international has played, with last season’s three defeats all coming when he was absent.

Guardiola said: “Rodri is not here. A problem? Yes. But complain? What are you going to do? I’m so sorry, it’s a pity? Absolutely not.

“I feel sorry for him and Oscar Bobb but we wait for them to recover as best as possible with the best medical department, and go on. This is the challenge. It is nice.

“Let’s go with what we have to Newcastle (on Saturday) to try to win the game and do what we have done for many years. It is as simple as that.”

City were largely untroubled against the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium after making nine changes from the weekend.

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes among a plethora of other chances were enough, with Tom Ince’s fine late effort proving consolation for the Championship side.

“We played to win the game, to go through,” Guardiola said. “We never, never throw away, get rid of a competition or game, never, ever.

“But, of course, we played 50 hours earlier. The players played a lot of minutes, so absolutely, I’m not going to take a risk in this competition.”