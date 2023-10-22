The tributes in pictures as football family remembers Sir Bobby Charlton
Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world and beyond this weekend following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.
Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of those tributes in pictures from members of the football family.
