05 June 2022

Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals

By NewsChain Sport
05 June 2022

Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.

Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.

Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.

Average price of a pint

A pint was just two shillings in 1966 (PA Archive)

1958: Two shillings (24 pence)2022: £3.96

Number One in the singles charts

Harry Styles currently sits atop the UK charts (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry NowJune 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was

Who was UK Prime Minister?

Harold MacMillan was the Prime Minister in 1958 (PA) (PA Archive)

1958: Harold Macmillan2022: Boris Johnson

Average house price

Houses were much cheaper 64 years ago (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

1958: £2,0492022: £260,771

Average petrol price

Petrol prices have soared recently (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)2022: £1.68 (per litre)

Most popular TV show

Period drama Bridgerton has proven very popular (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)2022: Bridgerton

Average price of milk (per pint)

Milk was a popular drink among footballers and was usually delivered in 1966 (PA Archive)

1958: 3p2022: 49p

Most popular car

The Ford Anglia was popular with consumers in 1958 (Kent Police/PA) (PA Media)

1958: Ford Anglia2022: Vauxhall Corsa

Highest grossing film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

1958: South Pacific2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes

Cigarette prices are on the rise (Dave Howarth/PA) (PA Archive)

1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)2022: £13.60

Size of British Army

The British Army is lower in personnel than 64 years ago (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

1958: 615,500 personnel2022: 148,000 personnel

Average price of a loaf of bread

Loaves of bread cost more nowadays (Katielee Arrowsmith/PA) (PA Media)

1958: 4p2022: £1.15

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

news

Charles hopes ‘bickering’ can be avoided after ‘togetherness’ of Jubilee weekend

news

Thousands hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

news