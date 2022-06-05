Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals
Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.
Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.
Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.
Average price of a pint
1958: Two shillings (24 pence)2022: £3.96
Number One in the singles charts
June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry NowJune 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was
Who was UK Prime Minister?
1958: Harold Macmillan2022: Boris Johnson
Average house price
1958: £2,0492022: £260,771
Average petrol price
1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)2022: £1.68 (per litre)
Most popular TV show
1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)2022: Bridgerton
Average price of milk (per pint)
1958: 3p2022: 49p
Most popular car
1958: Ford Anglia2022: Vauxhall Corsa
Highest grossing film
1958: South Pacific2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes
1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)2022: £13.60
Size of British Army
1958: 615,500 personnel2022: 148,000 personnel
Average price of a loaf of bread
1958: 4p2022: £1.15
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox