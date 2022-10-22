22 October 2022

Theo Archibald at the double as Orient go top after win at Carlisle

22 October 2022

Theo Archibald scored twice as Leyton Orient ended 10-man Carlisle’s nine-game unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run with an incident packed 3-2 victory at Brunton Park.

Archibald put the Londoners ahead early and struck again with a brilliant 20-yard chip over giant Czech keeper Tomas Holy two minutes after Ryan Edmondson’s 15th-minute equaliser.

Edmondson’s header from Callum Guy’s corner was his first league goal for the Cumbrians.

But  the striker’s afternoon ended prematurely, sent off by referee Thomas Parsons for raising his hands to veteran O’s skipper Darren Pratley. after 37 minutes.

When Aaron Drinan put Richie Wellens’ side 3-1 in front  after 49 minutes, Orient’s first win in four matches looked guaranteed.

But the home side refused to go down quietly and Jordan Gibson, who netted eight times last season, reduced the arrears with his first of the current campaign after 57 minutes.

However, Orient, now undefeated at Brunton Park since 2012, survived to replace Stevenage as division leaders.

