These draws are killing us – Jim Goodwin sick of St Mirren stalemates

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes failing to turn draws into victories is damaging his team’s prospects of claiming a top-half cinch Premiership finish.

The Paisley side were the dominant force against St Johnstone on Saturday but had to settle for a point at McDiarmid Park after failing to create many chances in a goalless stalemate.

It was their sixth draw of the season and Goodwin vowed to bring about improvements.

He said: “The frustrating thing is that it has happened too many times already this season where we are talking about us being the better team but we are not picking up maximum points.

“I think back to the 2-2 draw with Motherwell but we battered them and then last week against Dundee we should have had all three points.

“These draws are killing us. That is our second 0-0 with St Johnstone and we should probably have won both of them – those four points make a massive difference in the table. It is something we have to put right and we need to do it quickly.”

St Johnstone lost Chris Kane to a red card late in the contest after he was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

And manager Callum Davidson said he would need to wait until he receives the referee’s report before deciding whether to discipline the striker for apparent foul language.

He said: “I’ll need to assess the situation and see what the referee’s report says.

“Chris says he didn’t swear but he’s probably saying that because he knows he will get a fine!

“We will have a look at it. Dissent isn’t something I really condone.

“We have a small squad as it is and I can’t have my key players missing.”

Davidson singled out Craig Bryson for praise and admitted he was happy to take a point after a disappointing display.

He added: “The positives were that Craig Bryson was excellent on his 35th birthday and we got a point. But that sums the day up for the team.

“Zander Clark didn’t have that much to do either but I think the conditions were really difficult. You saw that after 10 seconds when the St Mirren player slips and we had a chance.”