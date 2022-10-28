Thiago Alcantara recovers from illness in time for Liverpool-Leeds clash
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could make his return to action in Saturday’s home clash with Leeds having recovered from an ear infection.
Boss Jurgen Klopp has said he expects Jordan Henderson to be ‘OK’ as well after the skipper came off with a knee issue in the 3-0 Champions League win at Ajax on Wednesday.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can be called upon again after being ineligible for the European game, while Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo remain unavailable through injury.
Under-pressure Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has injury doubts over five players as his side bid to snap an eight-game winless run.
Tyler Adams missed last Sunday’s home defeat to Fulham due to a calf strain, while Luis Sinisterra (foot), Rodrigo (adductor), Liam Cooper (glute) and Joe Gelhardt (knee) will all be assessed.
Leo Hjelde (appendicitis) and Archie Gray (toe) are still out and Stuart Dallas is working his way back from a fractured femur.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Firmino, Salah, Nunez.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood.
