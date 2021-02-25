Thierry Henry quits as CF Montréal coach due to family reasons

By Geoff Teather
16:51pm, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has stepped down as head coach of MLS side CF Montréal citing family reasons.

The Frenchman, 43, who was recently linked with the Bournemouth manager’s job, said it was an ‘extremely difficult’ decision, but the pandemic had kept him from seeing his children.

Henry, who has been at Montréal November 2019, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision.

“The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally. Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children.”

