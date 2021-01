José Juan Figueiras (CD Alcoyano) and Ramón Juan Ramírez (UE Cornellà) became heroes after their Segunda División B (Spanish third tier) teams faced Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the 20/21 Copa del Rey. José Juan’s saves were crucial as Alcoyano knocked out Real Madrid and Ramón Juan made history, becoming the first keeper to save two penalties against Barça in the same game.