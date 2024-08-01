This club breathes football – Robin Propper delighted to join Rangers rebuild

Robin Propper has become Rangers’ ninth signing of the summer as Philippe Clement continues his squad revamp.

The 30-year-old Dutch centre-half was captain of Eredivisie club FC Twente, who he joined from Heracles Almelo in 2021.

Propper joins fellow Ibrox new boys Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala and Vaclav Cerny, who also played for FC Twente from 2020 to 2023 and is now on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg.

He told RangersTV: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here.

“I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal.

“This club breathes football and you want to play your football here.

“I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces.

“You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”

Clement, gearing up for the league opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Rangers and he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.

“He is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Scotland and we are excited to have him on board as we get ready for the new season. We are thrilled Robin has decided to become a Rangers player.”

Rangers director of football recruitment Nils Koppen said: “I would like to welcome Robin to Rangers and I am delighted to add him to our squad.

“We have been working on bringing experience into the squad and Robin certainly brings that. He is someone I was well aware of from my time in the Netherlands and I believe he has the right qualities to fit in well at the club.”