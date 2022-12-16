This club is home for me – Beth Mead signs new Arsenal deal

England forward Beth Mead has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club have announced.

The 27-year-old, currently sidelined after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month, joined the Gunners in 2017 from Sunderland.

She has gone on to register 61 goals in 166 appearances and helped the team win the Women’s Super League title in 2019, as well as the League Cup the previous season.

Scorer of 29 goals in 50 caps, she starred for England during the summer’s triumphant Euros campaign, claiming the Golden Boot, having netted six times, and being named player of the tournament.

Mead said: “I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal.

“This club is home for me – I’ve grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come.

“I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own, so I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve.”

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall added: “It’s wonderful news that we have agreed a new deal with Beth.

“She is a world-class footballer and has proven that on the biggest stage of them all.

“I have so much admiration for the way she has handled success and adversity on and off the pitch over the past few years, and I’m sure she will approach the next few months with the positive attitude we all know Beth for.”