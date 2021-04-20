Thistle take over at the top as Falkirk and Cove Rangers slip to defeat

Partick Thistle took advantage of defeats by Falkirk and Cove Rangers to move top of Scottish League One following a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Dumbarton.

In-form Zak Rudden broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time with his fifth goal in three games before substitute Ross MacIver wrapped up the points with a minute remaining.

It was a fourth successive victory for Partick, who also extended their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Pre-game leaders Falkirk suffered a second successive defeat as they went down 1-0 at Peterhead.

The Bairns, beaten 2-0 by Cove Rangers at the weekend, had Morgaro Gomis sent off with 15 minutes left before Jason Brown struck in the 81st minute to earn Peterhead a first win in five games.

Cove Rangers saw their eight-game unbeaten run ended by a 1-0 defeat at Montrose.

Fraser Fyvie’s own goal put Montrose ahead in the 15th minute, with Rangers’ night ending in further misery when Ryan Strachan was dismissed in the closing stages.

Clyde moved out of the relegation play-off place thanks to a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

Scott Fenwick fired Forfar ahead seven minutes before half-time but Lewis Jamieson levelled immediately and added a second just past the hour mark.

Joshua Jack secured a vital victory with eight minutes left as Clyde snapped a four-game losing streak and leapfrogged a point above Dumbarton.

Airdrieonians replaced East Fife in the final play-off berth after beating them 2-0 at home.

Callum Gallagher opened the scoring in the 66th minute and Dale Carrick added a second, converting at the second attempt after seeing his penalty saved, 11 minutes later.