Thomas Frank: Brentford are going through a sticky patch

Thomas Frank admitted his Brentford side are going through “a sticky patch” after slipping to a third straight defeat with a 2-0 loss at Coventry

The stuttering Bees have piled the pressure on themselves in the push for an automatic promotion place.

Frank was without star striker Ivan Toney, who has scored 24 goals this term, as well as other influential players such as defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard.

And to add to those injury woes, Rico Henry hobbled off after going down clutching his hamstring in the second half.

“We are not a bad team. That doesn’t happen overnight but, yes, we are in a sticky patch.

“We have seen that in the last three games, with these defeats, but it is what it is.

“This is the Championship. We have to be ready for every game, every test.”

Tyler Walker’s first-half penalty crept under Spanish goalkeeper David Raya before he doubled his tally with a stunning second-half strike.

And Frank said: “I think you have to give credit to Coventry City, they deserved it.

“Before the game, I had belief that we would win and get the three points and I think we started the game well.

“We then conceded the penalty. It was a minor mistake on our part and you find yourself a goal down.

“You could tell it hurt us, in our body language.

“But you go into the second half and you look to regroup, but then we made another mistake.”

Mark Robins, meanwhile, called on his Sky Blues to use this fine win as a platform to ensure their Sky Bet Championship survival.

The result moved them five points clear of the bottom three but Robins, who has impressively taken the club from League Two to the second tier, is not taking anything for granted.

And he knows just how tough his side’s next few games are, with trips to promotion-chasing Swansea and play-off contenders Blackburn next week.

“It was a hard-fought and really brave performance,” Robins said.

“There was fight and there was determination and I think they are traits that will stand you in good stead.

“Tyler Walker’s second goal was outstanding and we have really missed that.

“Max Biamou was outstanding as well and he showed real work-rate and endeavour to go out and win the penalty in that first half, which was stonewall.

“And I think the work of Callum O’Hare was huge as well to enable us to push up.

“The way we worked and got after the Brentford players, I thought was really brave. We did it well.

“It was just a really good performance, both in and out of possession.

“I thought we showed devilment, we showed fight and we showed spirit and determination.

“I think that came from having Liam Kelly back and players like Kyle McFadzean.

“For me I think it is a real platform to go on from. It’s not easy to do that because we have got some tough games coming up.

“We are under no illusions that it will get any easier, but we have given ourselves something to build on against a top, top side.”