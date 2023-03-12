Thomas Frank feels Ivan Toney deserves another chance with England

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Ivan Toney deserves another chance with England for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

The 26-year-old striker, whose 15 goals make him the second-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season behind Harry Kane, has yet to win an international cap.

He was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad for Nations League matches against Italy and Germany in the autumn but did not feature in either and failed to make the cut for the World Cup.

Toney has admitted to a number of the 262 charges issued against him for breaching FA gambling rules by betting on football but it is understood as he has yet to be punished, he remains available for selection and Southgate was at Goodison Park on Saturday to see one of his poorer displays in a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

“If you look at the performances I don’t think you can get past him but I know there are different types and it depends on what kind of strikers he (Southgate) wants,” said Frank.

“But I think he has shown on goals and assists – which are two pretty good numbers to be high on – and performances that he is the number two behind Harry.

“I understand that (Marcus) Rashford can play as a striker as well, whether he is a striker or a winger, he is a different type.

“I understand it is a tricky situation overall but I just think he is a very good striker.”