Thomas Frank refuses to discuss Ivan Toney’s future after Brentford progress

Thomas Frank refused to be drawn on the future of Ivan Toney after Brentford progressed into the Carabao Cup third round with a controversial 1-0 win at Colchester.

With Toney again absent following more speculation over his future this week, Frank watched Keane Lewis-Potter put the visitors ahead in contentious fashion on the stroke of half-time.

Sky Bet League Two club Colchester wanted a foul for Kevin Schade’s push on Aaron Donnelly, but nothing was given by referee Paul Howard and it allowed Lewis-Potter to walk in the opener.

Further controversy followed in the second half when fans in the South Stand at the JobServe Community Stadium were told in an announcement over the PA system to stop “racist, homophobic and sexist chanting” in the 77th minute.

Four minutes later and Colchester were given a penalty but Jack Payne’s low effort was saved by debutant Hakon Valdimarsson’s feet to send the Premier League club through.

“Similar stand to yesterday. I am not speaking about Ivan,” Frank insisted.

“I want to speak about the 21 lads in the dressing room who did well to get through to the next round of the Carabao Cup against a Colchester team who deserve a lot of praise and made it difficult for us.

“What an experience (for Valdimarsson), we can speak about that.

“Actually nothing better when you get out on top and you had a big scare with the physical duals on the first throw.

“Then he adjusted well and dominated his box in the second half on the long-throws, on the set-pieces and he made a winning save from the penalty. A fantastic debut I would say.”

Frank also handed first starts to big-money summer recruits Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, who both impressed after a tough opening in Essex.

He added: “I thought Fabio got better and better throughout the game, he got more and more on the ball and started creating. Pleased with his full debut.

“Sepp, also like the rest of the team, for the first 10 minutes had to adjust a bit but after that he stepped up and then he ended at right-back in the last 20 minutes. I liked what I saw as well.”

During a white-hot atmosphere in the second half, chants of “the referee’s a racist” could be heard from Colchester’s noisy South Stand after Howard failed to award a free-kick to Bradley Ihionvien after he tangled with Ben Mee.

Soon after supporters in that section were told to stop “racist, homophobic and sexist chanting” after a police officer spoke with fourth official Ruebyn Ricardo.

“Nope, I haven’t heard anything, no,” Bees boss Frank revealed.

Colchester manager Danny Cowley was angry about the refusal to penalise Schade’s shove on Donnelly.

He said: “I am proud of the players. I am proud of the football club because I thought our supporters were equally as brilliant as the players.

“I am disappointed with the way we have lost because we didn’t deserve that.

“I’ve managed 900 games and that’s always a foul, that always gets given as a foul. The defender is shepherding the ball back, he gets pushed and their player actually tramples over him.

“Our referees have to be given some help. They need to be full-time.”