Thomas Frank tips Halil Dervisoglu for bright future at Brentford after loan
Thomas Frank expects striker Halil Dervisoglu to return to Brentford a stronger player after he joined Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season.
The Turkey Under-21 international spent the first half of the campaign with FC Twente in the Eredivisie but returned to play, and score, in the Bees’ FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough.
Head coach Frank said: “Halil is a young player that we have a lot of belief in and one we think has a big future at Brentford.
“He made a real impact in the cup tie against Middlesbrough but the competition for him here, with Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss, is very strong.
“He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play first-team matches.
“This move to Galatasaray should mean he plays more games in the second half of the season.
“He is also going in to a club with a great history, challenging for the league, where there will be lots of pressure on him, which is a good way for him to develop.
“When we send players out we see them coming back stronger. You can see it with Marcus, Mads Bech Sorensen, and Emiliano Marcondes in our team this season. We think this loan will help Halil do the same.”
Galatasaray are currently second in the Turkish top flight.