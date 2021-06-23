Thomas O’Connor set for midfield role at Burton after signing two-year deal

Thomas O’Connor in action
Thomas O’Connor in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:38pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink plans to utilise versatile new signing Thomas O’Connor in midfield at Burton next season.

The 22-year-old, who is comfortable at centre-back, left-back and left midfield, has joined the Brewers on a two-year deal following his release by Southampton.

O’Connor has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham, and Hasselbaink said: “We’ve brought him in and hopefully we’ll mainly see him in midfield.

“He’s someone with lots of energy and we’re looking forward to seeing him as a Burton Albion player.”

