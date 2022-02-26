26 February 2022

Three and easy for Altrincham against Dagenham & Redbridge

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Altrincham cruised to a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

Dan Mooney put the hosts in front with 19 minutes in as Isaac Marriott played in an inviting ball which just needed tucking in.

Jordan Hulme doubled the lead after half an hour, cutting in from the left and through the defence before finding the net.

And Josh Hancock made sure of the points eight minutes into the second half with a shot on the turn.

