26 August 2023

Three and easy for Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2023

Arbroath cruised past Greenock Morton 3-0 at Cappielow Park.

Arbroath started the better, with Michael McKenna converting a 20th-minute penalty given for handball to give the Lichties the upper hand.

Both sides had chances come their way, but neither managed to turn them to anything before the break.

It was Arbroath who struck again next, doubling their advantage in the 73rd minute through an own goal from Iain Wilson.

Two then became three as Arbroath managed to deliver a final blow to Morton in the third minute of injury time through Joao Balde who kept his composure.

