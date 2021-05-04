Three Mansfield youngsters sign professional contracts

Mansfield have signed three academy players to professional deals
Mansfield have signed three academy players to professional deals (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Tue 04 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Young Mansfield trio Ethan Hill, Nathan Caine and George Cooper have signed professional contracts at the League Two club.

Midfielder Hill, striker Caine and defender Cooper, who are all 18 years old, have come through the Stags’ academy in the last two years and have impressed enough to earn deals.

Academy boss Richard Cooper told the club’s official website: “Ethan Hill is a very technically astute midfield player. He is a gifted midfield player and has an eye for a pass.

“He can build the play and he’s been in and around first team training sessions already under Nigel Clough.

“Nathan Caine has an eye for goal and obviously got his chance in the Papa John’s Trophy away at Scunthorpe earlier this season.

“He has scored some important goals for the academy throughout his scholarship. He’s a forward who can hurt defences by running in behind with his clever movement.

“George Cooper has been really consistent over the course of his scholarship in terms of his performances.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Mansfield

PA