Three Mansfield youngsters sign professional contracts
Young Mansfield trio Ethan Hill, Nathan Caine and George Cooper have signed professional contracts at the League Two club.
Midfielder Hill, striker Caine and defender Cooper, who are all 18 years old, have come through the Stags’ academy in the last two years and have impressed enough to earn deals.
Academy boss Richard Cooper told the club’s official website: “Ethan Hill is a very technically astute midfield player. He is a gifted midfield player and has an eye for a pass.
“He can build the play and he’s been in and around first team training sessions already under Nigel Clough.
“Nathan Caine has an eye for goal and obviously got his chance in the Papa John’s Trophy away at Scunthorpe earlier this season.
“He has scored some important goals for the academy throughout his scholarship. He’s a forward who can hurt defences by running in behind with his clever movement.
“George Cooper has been really consistent over the course of his scholarship in terms of his performances.”