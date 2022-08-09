Tigers snap up former Spurs goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala
Hull have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on an initial three-year deal.
The 19-year-old moves to the MKM Stadium after the Tigers agreed a compensation deal with Spurs, the teenager’s contract with the Premier League club having expired this summer.
Lo-Tutala has been capped 14 times for France at Under-19 level and becomes Hull’s ninth signing of the summer window.
Last season, the keeper kept five clean sheets in nine Premier League 2 appearances and also featured in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Oxford in the EFL Trophy for Spurs’ Under-23 side.
