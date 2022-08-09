09 August 2022

Tigers snap up former Spurs goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala

By NewsChain Sport
09 August 2022

Hull have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on an initial three-year deal.

The 19-year-old moves to the MKM Stadium after the Tigers agreed a compensation deal with Spurs, the teenager’s contract with the Premier League club having expired  this summer.

Lo-Tutala has been capped 14 times for France at Under-19 level and becomes Hull’s  ninth signing of the summer window.

Last season, the  keeper kept five clean sheets in nine Premier League 2 appearances and also featured in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Oxford in the EFL Trophy for Spurs’ Under-23 side.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman alleging Ryan Giggs headbutted her saw early ‘red flags, court hears

news

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms in UK

news

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

world news