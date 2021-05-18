Tigers take up one-year options on Josh Magennis and Alfie Jones
12:59pm, Tue 18 May 2021
Hull have taken up one-year options on striker Josh Magennis and defender Alfie Jones.
Magennis, 30, produced the best scoring season of his career to help the Tigers win League One, hitting 19 goals in all competitions.
Twenty-three-year-old Jones made 39 appearances in his first season after joining from Southampton.
Discussions are ongoing with goalkeeper George Long and defender Reece Burke but left-back Max Clark, who did not make an appearance after joining from Vitesse Arnhem in February, will leave the club when his contract expires.