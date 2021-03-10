Tim Flowers leaves National League strugglers Barnet

Barnet have parted company with manager Tim Flowers by mutual consent.

The former England goalkeeper, 54, took over at the Vanarama National League strugglers on December 14, but was not able to deliver an upturn in fortunes.

A 2-0 home defeat by Wrexham on Tuesday night left the Bees second from bottom of the table following a fifth straight loss.

A statement on the Barnet website read: “Despite the hope for a change of fortunes after Tim’s arrival and the best efforts of his coaching team both on and off the pitch, the team has continued to struggle.

“As a result, both parties felt it best for a change in the dugout. We would like to thank him for his tireless efforts since taking the helm in December.”

Flowers, who won the 1994–95 Premier League title with Blackburn, felt the time was right for a change.

“As challenging as it’s been I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Barnet FC. It just got to a point where I couldn’t get any more out of the team,” Flowers said.

“There are a decent amount of games left to play and certainly enough to get out of the bottom of the table and I believe things will turn, but it might just need a different voice in the dressing room.

“I’d like to wish everyone at the club and all the fans my very best for the future.”

Head of performance Gary Anderson will oversee training ahead of the National League game against Bromley.

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Tim for all of his efforts for our football club and wish him and his staff the very best of luck for their future endeavours.

“Ultimately, on this occasion, it just hasn’t worked out, which is disappointing because of the high regard in which I hold Tim.”