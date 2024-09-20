Tim Walter hails Hull’s ‘real bravery’ after fightback earns first win of season

Hull boss Tim Walter hailed the character of his side after seeing them come from a goal down to earn their first win of the season at Stoke.

Ben Wilmot opened the scoring in the first half before goals from Kasey Palmer, Regan Slater and a Wilmot own goal sealed a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

Walter said: “They showed real bravery and that’s why I’m really proud of them, that they kept going in our style of play, that they tried to defend and play forward and it was good to see.

“After conceding the goal we stayed brave and we showed a lot of courage because we tried to create more, we played a bit faster.

“Unfortunately we didn’t find the best decision making all the time, we have to hit the target more, but if we would hit the target more we’d have even more chances to score.

“We showed we can score again and that’s good to see, because I’ve never had five winless games. It’s good for us and it’s good for all of the lads because they kept going, they believed in us, trusted each other and now they get to know each other better.

“The boys have a lot of confidence and a lot of conviction in our philosophy, because if they didn’t have it they wouldn’t play like that.”

New Stoke manager Narcis Pelach was left to rue missed chances in first first game in charge after the Potters dominated the opening half-an-hour.

The Spaniard said: “In the first 20 minutes we were on the front foot, we won some balls back up the pitch which was the game plan, because we knew they tried to pass a lot and play a lot of passes.

“But we didn’t punish enough. We were 1-0 up and I was happy with the goal because it’s something we worked on in these two days, so I’m quite happy for the goal.

“Then we have a big chance that we have to score and the game is another story – 2-0 up after 25. Tom (Cannon) and Million (Manhoef), they need to finish this much better because they are good players and they can do it.

I’m happy with this 30 minutes, I saw my team, what I want to try to create. The last 15 of the first half we lost control.

“Second half I’m not quite happy, but it’s thin lines, at the end of the day the first goal is offside and then we lost the ball and emotionally we lost a little bit.

“I have the feeling that we gave them the things. We worked hard in the first 30 minutes and then we gave two goals out of nothing, this is something we have to work on.”