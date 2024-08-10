Tim Walter still desperate for reinforcements after Hull open with draw

New manager Tim Walter accepts depleted Hull need reinforcements after the 1-1 at home to Bristol City.

Walter looked consigned to defeat in his first game in charge at the MKM Stadium once Fally Mayulu scored after 84 minutes on his Robins debut.

But Oscar Estupinan converted an injury-time penalty to earn Hull a point that few inside the MKM Stadium saw coming.

Walter said: “We need more players in, but they will come.

“My job is to train them hard and to get the best from them. They showed courage and that they have big balls.

“It is a short time to get so many players in, but we are working hard.”

Despite the late drama, Hull were second best for most of the game and could have few arguments when substitute Mayulu scored late on.

Mayulu, a summer signing from Rapid Vienna, capitalised upon a bad Matty Jacob error before arrowing the ball into the bottom left corner.

With Hull seemingly out of ideas, referee Keith Stroud adjudged Joe Williams to have fouled Marvin Mehlem inside the penalty box.

Estupinan had been ineffective from the outset but kept his composure to score from the spot.

Walter said: “It was good from the stands – very energetic – but not for us at the beginning because in the first half we created chances but not with the possession I wanted.

“We need more courage to play and more ball speed and we didn’t have it. We changed a bit in the second half and it was better, but unfortunately we conceded a goal.

“At the end we showed character. That’s OK for today, but not for me. I want to win all the time – it’s all about winning.

“It’s not all about high attacking. You have some situations to stay strong and that’s what we did – especially in the second part of the second half.

“It’s all about character and mentality. We want to do it together, to create a family mentality. The fans did a great job but we also have to do our jobs.”

Counterpart Liam Manning was disappointed by the late concession but believes Bristol City are in a good place this summer.

He said: “The initial emotions are frustration and annoyance of conceding so late.

“But there are so many positives to take and that leaves us in a good a spot.

“They probably had two terrific chances in the first 10 minutes, but we did a really good job in shifting the momentum in our favour.

“We now have greater strength in depth than last season. There are bits to work on but there’s a lot of positives.

“Look at what we’ve added in the summer. I thought we had a lot of similar profiles last season that made it difficult to change the game, but now it’s different.”

On the penalty, Manning said: “It looked like one, to be fair, but I never want to take anything from Joe Williams, who gets things right far more often than wrong.

“My frustrations are probably the two or three mistakes that lead to that (the penalty).

“I thought there are some really good moments. The fact we took the game to them and are coming away disappointed speaks volumes.”