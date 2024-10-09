Time for Dominic Solanke if Harry Kane is out? – England v Greece talking points

England continue their Nations League campaign against Greece at Wembley on Thursday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points.

Will Kane be able?

There are big fitness doubts over captain Harry Kane following the injury he picked up playing for Bayern Munich at the weekend.

The striker came off against Eintracht Frankfurt with a knock but was passed fit by England’s medical staff on Monday.

However, he trained individually on Tuesday and with the tight turnaround, it remains to be seen whether the country’s record goalscorer will be fit.

Solanke’s seven-year itch

If Kane is not fit then it could open the door up for Dominic Solanke. The Tottenham striker is back in the England squad for the first time since 2017 when he made a 15-minute cameo as a substitute in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

Despite a seven-year exile he always believed he would be back at the top and had his debut shirt framed on his wall at home to use as motivation.

If Kane does not make it, then he will likely be vying with Ollie Watkins for a starting spot.

Carsley to cement his position?

Lee Carsley has always maintained that he is on a three-camp mission following his appointment as interim boss in the wake of Gareth Southgate’s exit.

But the former Under-21s manager is beginning to get his feet under the table and has the opportunity to further enhance his chances of getting the job on a permanent basis.

He said that he felt at home on the Wembley touchline during last month’s win over Finland and if his side put on another impressive attacking display against Greece then he could win further support for the future.

Palmer’s first start?

As the hottest property in the Premier League at the moment, it is strange to think Cole Palmer has yet to start a game for his country.

That stat did not stop him being named as England’s player of the year for 2023/24. Given his form for Chelsea, Carsley will surely select him in his starting XI against Greece.

The interim boss has hinted Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are all unlikely to start together in this international break so which position Palmer may get the nod will be interesting.

Greece is the word

Greece arrive at Wembley as League B Group 2 leaders after wins in the opening two games against Finland and Republic of Ireland.

They are ahead of England on goals scored, so this match could go a long way to deciding who finishes top of the group and therefore wins promotion to League A.

Greece are playing well but have not played in a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They last played England in an international friendly in 2006 when they lost 4-0 at Old Trafford.