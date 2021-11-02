Timeline of Tottenham’s chaotic managerial search dating back to April

Anotonio Conte has been named as Tottenham’s new head coach after the decision to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo four months ago backfired.

The club spent 72 days searching for a successor to Jose Mourinho before announcing former Wolves boss Nuno in the role on June 30 – only to sack him 124 days later.

Conte now has the reins in the latest twist in a farcical recruitment process which has played a large part in Tottenham’s stuttering start to the season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the eventful recent timeline of events which led to Conte taking charge.

April 19 – Just 12 hours after Tottenham announced their intention to join the ill-fated European Super League, they fire Mourinho after a poor run of form. The Portuguese had been due to lead the team out in the Carabao Cup final six days later.

April 20 – Spurs appoint 29-year-old Ryan Mason on an interim basis until the end of the season. The former midfielder, who had to retire in 2017, found himself jettisoned from an academy position to fielding questions in the press conference about the ESL.

April 27 – RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann – nicknamed ‘Baby Mourinho’ – was the club’s preferred choice to become their new manager, but he is confirmed as Hansi Flick’s replacement at Bayern Munich before an approach could be made.

April 30 – Tottenham held preliminary talks with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag but cool their interest after he intimated he was going to sign a new contract, which he duly did.

May 19 – Chairman Daniel Levy reveals the club are looking to hire a manager that fits the “DNA”, playing primarily attacking football and committed to developing young talent.

May 23 – Brendan Rodgers, who was also admired by the hierarchy, publicly declares his intention to stay at Leicester following his side’s 4-2 defeat to Spurs on the final day of the Premier League season, with Mason’s temporary stint coming to an end.

May 24 – Nuno’s departure from Wolves after four successful seasons is announced.

Spurs were keen to bring back former boss Mauricio Pochettino (PA Wire)

May 27 – Tottenham decide to make a move for their former boss Mauricio Pochettino and hold preliminary talks with the Argentinian. However, his club Paris St Germain have no intention of letting him leave.

June 2 – Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte emerges as a surprise contender. The Italian is a free agent after leaving Inter Milan and the two parties hold extensive talks.

June 4 – Talks with Conte break down, with Spurs realising he would not be a suitable candidate in the conditions he would be expected to work. Reports in his native Italy suggest he also has reservations about joining.

June 9 – It was well known that Fabio Paratici would be coming into a managing director role following his exit from Juventus and he was already involved in the managerial process. He quickly targets former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who was replaced in the Italian capital by Mourinho, and talks progress smoothly.

June 12 – Paratici is officially announced as the club’s new football managing director, making the appointment of a new head coach his number one priority.

June 17 – Fonseca is ready to move his life to London, with his wife suggesting as much on Instagram, and it is understood all the paperwork was put in place for a deal to be done with the Portuguese. However, when Gennaro Gattuso left Fiorentina after little over three weeks, Paratici had his head turned and tried to appoint the former Italy midfielder.

June 18 – Tottenham fans reacted in fury at Gattuso’s proposed appointment due to alleged controversial comments he made in the past. #NotoGattuso was the number one trend on Twitter in the UK and Spurs listen to their supporters, quickly ruling Gattuso out.

Nuno Espirito Santo enjoyed a strong start after being appointed on June 30 but was sacked on November 1 (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

June 30 – Spurs finally end a chaotic search by appointing a man who had been on the market for six weeks in the shape of Nuno. The Portuguese had been a target for Crystal Palace but was given the job at Spurs after Paratici persuaded Levy that he could deliver attacking football.

November 1 – Despite starting the season well and sitting top of the table ahead of the September international break, form and results would slump and Nuno did not survive past 17 games at the helm across all competitions, the final straw coming in a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United. Within hours of Nuno’s dismissal, Conte emerges as the front-runner to take over.

November 2 – Conte is confirmed as Spurs’ new head coach, signing an 18-month contract.