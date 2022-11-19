Timmy Abraham unable to break deadlock as Maidstone and Oldham share stalemate
Vanarama National League strugglers Maidstone and Oldham played out a goalless draw at the Gallagher Stadium.
Both sides would have seen the game as an opportunity to pull away from the bottom but defences were on top and chances at a premium.
Maidstone keeper Ryan Sandford was in fine form, producing two excellent stops, one in each half, to deny Timmy Abraham when he looked set to break the deadlock.
The hosts’ best chance came in the 62nd minute when Sam Corne was sent through but Oldham stopper Magnus Norman came to the rescue for his side.
