29 April 2022

Tino Livramento absent for Southampton after suffering ACL injury

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2022

Southampton host Crystal Palace on Saturday without Tino Livramento following the defender’s ACL injury.

Livramento is expected to be out for the remainder of the calendar year after sustaining the knee damage in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl otherwise has a full squad to select from. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been back in training after a hamstring injury but is yet to return to first-team involvement.

Cheikhou Kouyate could return to the Palace starting line-up at St Mary’s.

Kouyate has been a regular in the Palace midfield this season but he dropped to the bench for Monday’s goalless home draw with Leeds.

Michael Olise (foot) has shown no effects after coming on as a second-half substitute against Leeds, and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is the only Eagles’ absentee.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

