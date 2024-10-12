12 October 2024

Toby Sims header guides Harrogate to victory over Newport

By NewsChain Sport
12 October 2024

Toby Sims’ goal earned Harrogate a 1-0 home win over Newport.

The 26-year-old right back – a former US college player for Chowan University in North Carolina – headed in the only goal of the game, consigning travel-sick County to a 10th defeat from their past 11 away games.

Earlier, Matty Daly had flashed an edge-of-the-box effort narrowly wide and also forced Newport keeper Jacob Carney into a save after Dean Cornelius had robbed Bryn Morris of possession in the middle of the park.

The contest’s defining moment arrived in the 40th minute when a cross to the far post by Ellis Taylor from the right touchline was spilled by ex-Manchester United Under-21 goalkeeper Carney on his EFL debut and Sims lunged forward to head into an inviting net.

Kyle Hudlin’s second-half tame header proved Newport’s only on-target attempt all afternoon and the visitors never threatened to claim a point.

The hosts were denied a second, meanwhile, in stoppage time when Carney saved well from Daly.

