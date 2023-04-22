Todd Cantwell enjoys adulation of Rangers fans as he embraces life at Ibrox

Todd Cantwell is enjoying the adulation of the Rangers fans as he continues to embrace life at Ibrox.

Gers supporters have taken to the 25-year-old midfielder since he joined Michael Beale’s side from Norwich in January.

Ahead of the trip to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, the former England Under-21 player spoke about becoming a fans’ favourite in Govan.

He said: “Yeah, it’s been amazing because it’s been so organic as well.

“I’ve just played the way I want to play, I’ve worked the way I want to work and it’s fantastic to have that feeling the fans like you and they want you to be in the team.

“It is powerful for me, as a player, to have that sort of connection and it’s something that is definitely special about Rangers.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself. The size of the club is massive and the responsibility is something you only hear about.

“You feel it now that I’m here and I’ve settled. I’m really enjoying myself, I’m really enjoying playing at Ibrox and really enjoying the responsibility that’s on my shoulders at the moment.”

After Cantwell scored in the 5-2 win over St Mirren at the weekend, Beale insisted there was more to come from the player and that he would encourage him to improve further.

Cantwell welcomed the backing from the Rangers boss, saying: “The reason I came here was because of the manager really.

“I have a little bit more freedom and bits and pieces like that. It’s exactly what we planned for.

“I know that the best of me is still to come, but I’m enjoying myself at the moment.

“The manager has given me the freedom to play the way I want to play. I think you’re starting to see that at the moment where I’m starting to pick up the ball in lots of different places and try and contribute to the team.

“It is a momentum thing, football and it’s a form thing. I think when you’re playing and you’re enjoying yourself, you just want the next game to come – so right now that’s my full focus.”

Rangers take on champions-elect Celtic in next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park but Cantwell is looking no further than Sunday.

He said: “No, it’s not our focus. We’ve got a game on Sunday, so our full focus will be on the game on Sunday.

“That’s how the manager likes to do it. We like to tackle the task in front of us and then we move forward after that.”