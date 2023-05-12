Todd Cantwell hoping to give Rangers fans victory over Celtic at sixth attempt

Todd Cantwell wants a Rangers win over Celtic on Saturday to reward the Gers fans who have not enjoyed any Old Firm success this season.

The Light Blues have failed to register a victory in the last six games against the Parkhead side – five of them in this campaign – including defeats in the ViaPlay Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic will travel to Govan as cinch Premiership title winners with a domestic treble still in their sights as they face Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on June 3.

The visitors will not have any supporters inside Ibrox due to fan “security and safety” reasons, as was the case when Rangers visited the east end of Glasgow in April.

Cantwell has become a fans favourite since signing from Norwich in January and said: “I think the fans here want one thing and that’s people that care and they want people that want to play for the badge.

“As soon as they can see that then I think they’re on your side”.

And the Rangers playmaker is hoping to give the Light Blues supporters three points.

He said: “Yeah, I think it’s so important tomorrow for the fans more than anything.

“They’ve stuck with us. It has been a disappointing campaign and they do deserve better so, for me, it’s an opportunity tomorrow with them all there to hopefully see a good performance from us and hopefully a win.

“I think the fans in these games are what makes the games as well.

“We went there and we didn’t have any fans and they’re obviously having the same but I think the fans make this fixture.

“As long as everyone’s well behaved, it’s a game that everyone around the world looks at and thinks, ‘what a fantastic football match’.”