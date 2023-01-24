Shrewsbury snatched the points at Stadium MK (Steven Paston/PA)
24 January 2023

Tom Bayliss nets late winner for in-form Shrewsbury at MK Dons

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

Tom Bayliss’ late goal gave Shrewsbury their third win in a row in League One, as they snatched a 1-0 victory at struggling MK Dons.

It was a smash-and-grab from the Shrews, who had little of the ball throughout at Stadium MK, but Steve Cotterill’s side are up to ninth in the table, five points off the play-off places.

MK Dons started the brighter and it needed a good save from Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi to keep out Mo Eisa’s curling effort from outside the box.

The lively Jonathan Leko then fired a shot from distance over on the half-hour, but a first half largely lacking in quality finished goalless.

The Dons continued to do much of the pressing after the restart, with Eisa having a free kick deflected narrowly over, but clear-cut chances remained at a premium.

Just when it looked as though a forgettable encounter would end in stalemate, Bayliss stole the points for the Shrews in the 89th minute by slotting past Jamie Cumming after being played in by fellow sub Ryan Bowman.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news

Seven dead as California sees third mass killing in eight days

world news

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

news