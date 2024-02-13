13 February 2024

Tom Blair strike gives Dorking win at York

By NewsChain Sport
13 February 2024

Tom Blair’s late goal gave Dorking a 1-0 win at York which lifts them out of the National League relegation zone.

Winger Blair cut inside and fired powerfully in off the crossbar with five minutes remaining for the only goal of the game at the LNER Community Stadium.

Prior to the breakthrough, substitute Will Davies had the best chance of the contest for the hosts, striking the post shortly after his introduction in the early stages of the second half.

Dorking’s sixth away win of the season moves them level with their opponents, three points clear of the bottom four.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

London Zoo ‘over the moon’ to welcome second critically endangered baby gorilla

news

Harry and Meghan trade on royal links as they rebrand themselves as Sussex.com

news

King returns to London for expected cancer treatment

news