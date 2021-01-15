Tom Broadbent misses Doncaster clash with Swindon after knee injury setback

Swindon centre back Tom Broadbent (pictured centre, falling) will miss the home clash with Doncaster due to a knee injury.
By NewsChain Sport
11:38am, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Tom Broadbent will miss Swindon’s League One clash with Doncaster after a minor injury setback.

The centre-back picked up a knee issue in December and had been working hard towards fitness.

But now the 28-year-old has had to have an injection in a bid to move past the problem.

Tom Anderson has been named as Doncaster’s new captain.

The centre-back has taken the armband after Ben Whiteman’s move to Championship outfit Preston.

Taylor Richards will be looking to continue his good form, having bagged the crucial goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win at Blackburn.

Centre-back Andy Butler will be available for Rovers however, having extended his short-term deal until the end of the season.

