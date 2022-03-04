04 March 2022

Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2022

Fulham manager Marco Silva will assess Tom Cairney’s fitness before naming his squad to face Blackburn.

Cairney has missed the last two games through illness but has returned to training.

Neeskens Kebano and Antonee Robinson are both available and will be in the squad.

Rodrigo Muniz will be hoping to feature after being an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has been boosted by good news on the extent of Ryan Nyambe’s knee injury.

Nyambe was carried off on a stretcher during the win over QPR and appeared to be facing an eight-week lay-off, but scans have shown limited damage and he could return before March’s international break.

Joe Rothwell missed the QPR win with a bruised foot but has returned to full training.

Leading scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is back at the club after beginning his recovery from ankle ligament damage in Dubai. Brereton could return before the end of the month while Daniel Ayala (calf) and Tayo Edun (ankle) remain sidelined.

