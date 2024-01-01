Tom Cannon bags brace as leaders Leicester thump Huddersfield

Tom Cannon scored twice on his full Leicester debut as Enzo Maresca’s side strengthened their lead at the top of the Championship with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The result extended their unbeaten run to 10 games as Leicester aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They now have a 10-point lead ahead of Ipswich.

It was a game of few chances in the first half, but Cannon opened the scoring five minutes before half-time with his first goal for the club.

James Justin’s cross into the 18-yard box was flicked on by Ricardo Pereira and Cannon hit the ball first time to drive it past Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal.

Leicester signed the 21-year-old Cannon from Everton on deadline day last summer, even though the player was carrying a stress fracture in his back.

Maresca went ahead with the deal regardless, saying Cannon was a player for the future. He only made his debut as a substitute three weeks ago against Plymouth.

But with Leicester short on forwards, he was given his chance to start. Jamie Vardy was still missing through injury, and Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho were not named in the squad, with both due to be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Cannon made the most of his opportunity, and he added to his first goal with a second after the break.

Leicester went two up after 47 minutes when Abdul Fatawu found Justin who swung in a cross which was met by captain Pereira, whose header found the far corner.

Cannon scored again in the 61st minute when he collected a through ball from Harry Winks. The Leicester forward held off a challenge from Huddersfield defender Tom Lees before placing his shot past Nicholls.

But Maresca’s side appeared to lose focus after that, and Huddersfield pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute.

Lees met a corner from Sorba Thomas, and Huddersfield captain Michal Helik prodded the ball in from inside the six-yard box.

Darren Moore’s side then came close to scoring a second when Ben Wiles’ shot was deflected for a corner.

With 20 minutes left, Jack Rudoni forced Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen into a save.

But Leicester restored their three-goal lead when Huddersfield substitute Loick Ayina fouled Stephy Mavididi 20 yards from goal. Mavididi took the free-kick himself and bent it through a gap in the Huddersfield wall and saw his shot find the net via the inside of the near post.

Pereira might have made it five for Leicester with three minutes left, but he swept a shot over the bar after being set up by substitute Marc Albrighton.

Huddersfield remain four points above the relegation zone.