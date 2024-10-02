Tom Cannon fires in four goals as Stoke hit Portsmouth for six

Tom Cannon scored four goals as Stoke thrashed Portsmouth 6-1 to give new boss Narcis Pelach an emphatic first Championship win as Potters boss.

The on-loan Leicester striker had not previously scored in the league since his double for the Foxes on New Year’s Day.

But he netted his first two goals for the club and Sam Gallagher also opened his account as City led 3-1 at half-time.

And, as City went goal crazy with five in a 10-minute spell either side of the break, he added two more, including a contentious 48th-minute penalty.

Brighton loanee Andrew Moran also got in the act with Stoke’s sixth after Moran’s Seagulls’ teammate Mark O’Mahoney equalised for John Mousinho’s side after 29 minutes.

Portsmouth’s defeat set an unwanted post-war record of eight league games without a win at the start of a new campaign.

Stoke had only scored four goals in their previous seven Championship outings but went close twice inside 30 seconds of kick-off.

Ben Wilmot cracked a left-footed shot against the crossbar while Will Norris blocked Enda Stevens’ follow-up.

Stoke continued to set the pace with Cannon shooting narrowly wide and Gallagher steering a shot into the side netting.

And it was no surprise when Cannon fired City in front after 13 minutes. Marlon Pack was penalised for fouling Gallagher and the 21-year-old Irishman curled in the resulting free-kick past Norris.

The Pompey goalie played a big role in his side’s equaliser in the 29th minute. His quick throw freed Jacob Murphy whose rapid run and burst through Lewis Koumas and Stevens saw him tee-up O’Mahoney.

That was as good as it got for Pompey. Two minutes before half-time Gallagher’s pass played in Cannon to shoot left footed beyond Norris.

Stoke were only warming up and Moran seized on Norris’ dismal pass before assisting for ex-Blackburn striker Gallagher to rocket home from 20 yards.

Norris’ nightmare night continued when he was adjudged to have fouled Cannon, though referee Tom Nield initially appeared to signal in favour of the visitors.

Cannon dusted himself down and fired his spot-kick beyond the shell shocked Norris.

Three minutes later Cannon became the first Stoke player for 24 years to register four goals in a game with an angled left-foot shot.

There was one more moment of celebration for the home fans as Bae Jun-ho picked out Moran to finish in the 53rd minute as Stoke hit six for the first time since blitzing Liverpool in the Premier League nine years ago.