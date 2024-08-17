Tom Cleverley challenges Watford to build on early form after Stoke win

Tom Cleverley has challenged his Watford players to maintain the high standards that have seen the Hornets emerge as early promotion contenders.

A 3-0 win at home to Stoke, courtesy of two goals from Edo Kayembe and one from Ryan Andrews, propelled the Hornets into second place in the embryonic Championship table.

That followed an opening day success at Millwall and a Carabao Cup thumping of MK Dons, and Stoke could have no complaints about the result as Watford fired off 17 shots at the Potters’ goal in the second half.

Watford have scored 11 goals in three games and Cleverley, in his first full season as manager of the club where he was a player for seven years, made it clear he wanted more of the same.

“We didn’t have the ideal pre-season results-wise but I’m glad the lads still believed in the process, in all the principles we are trying to coach,” he said.

“That belief has been rewarded in the last week or so.

“It’s three wins out of three and now it is time to rest, recuperate and really double down on the standards because that’s what separates winning teams from just good teams.

“It’s not celebration mode now but we feel a sense of reward.”

Watford scored twice in as many minutes early in the second half and Cleverley gave a flavour of his half-time team talk.

“The game was there for the taking,” he said. “It was quite cagey first half and I just said ‘if you really want to grab the game by the scruff of the neck it’s there for you’.”

Whatever Watford go on to achieve this season it is likely to be without Yaser Asprilla, however. The Colombia forward, 20, is attracting strong interest from Premier League and LaLiga clubs.

“If you stop someone going to the Premier League or a big club you could have a demotivated player and that might not be good for the environment,” Cleverley said.

“He’s a fantastic player and is going to attract attention. I expect Yaser to leave in the window.”

Stoke rued spurning a couple of early chances to take the lead, although Watford also hit the woodwork three times.

The result ended the Potters’ own unbeaten start to the season and manager Steven Schumacher admitted his players had failed to cope with falling behind.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the outcome of the game,” he said.

“We played really well in the first half, I thought we were nice and strong and solid and a threat in the counter-attack.

“I said to the lads at half-time my only concern with the performance was that we weren’t ahead.

“The two goals after half-time – from nothing really – changed the outcome. Two goals in quick succession is not easy to turn around.

“The second half got away from us and in the end no one could argue with the result.

“We know at times we are going to concede, especially away from home, and when it does happen it is time to regroup and get through a tough spell.

“We didn’t manage to do that but it is not something we are going to panic about. It is part and parcel of football. We have to make sure we do better in those situations when we can.”