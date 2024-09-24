24 September 2024

Tom Crawford nets winner as Altrincham overcome Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2024

Altrincham ended Dagenham’s three-game winning run with a 2-1 home victory.

Alty were ahead inside the first minute when Lewis Banks’ cutback was fired home by Regan Linney.

Dagenham equalised from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time when Josh Umerah was brought down by Ethan Ross and Dion Pereira slotted home his seventh goal of the season.

Frank Vincent saw a deflected 30-yard effort come back off the crossbar as the visitors finished the half strongly.

After the break, Altrincham’s Alex Newby was denied by Elliot Justham while at the other end Harry Phipps’ header was superbly kept out by Ross.

Altrincham grabbed the winner in the 71st minute when Tom Crawford controlled a pass from Tylor Golden and fired into the bottom corner.

