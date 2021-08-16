Tom Dele-Bashiru could make Reading debut against Bristol City

Tom Dele-Bashiru could make his Reading debut following a loan switch from Watford (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:36pm, Mon 16 Aug 2021
Reading could hand a debut to Tom Dele-Bashiru in the Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Bristol City.

The Watford midfielder joined on a season-long loan last week but was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Preston.

Ovie Ejaria is in line to return from a groin injury in time to be considered for selection by Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

Yakou Meite (knee) is a long-term absentee.

The Robins travel to Berkshire on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Joe Williams may be able to travel having missed the trip north with a thigh issue.

Callum O’Dowda is another who might be back in time after a knock against Blackpool ruled him out at the Riverside Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo has also returned to training following knee surgery in May.

