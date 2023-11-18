18 November 2023

Tom Eastman goal gives Dagenham victory at rock bottom Kidderminster

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Kidderminster remain bottom of the National League after a 1-0 home defeat to Dagenham.

Tom Eastman netted the winner – his second goal in as many matches – in the 82nd minute.

The hosts had the best chance of the first half when Amari Morgan-Smith found Bailey Hobson inside the area and his shot was well saved by Elliot Justham.

Jake Hessenthaler missed a great opportunity for Dagenham, nodding over from eight yards, before Eastman powered in a header from a corner to secure Daggers’ third consecutive away win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news