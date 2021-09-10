Tom Eastman nets late winner as Colchester strike back to edge Barrow win
Substitute Tom Eastman scored a late winner as 10-man Colchester beat Barrow 3-2 in a topsy-turvy League Two match at Holker Street.
After Jordan Stevens put the hosts 1-0 up in the 25th minute, efforts in quick succession from Alan Judge and Freddie Sears saw Colchester lead at the break.
The U’s subsequently had Luke Chambers sent off in the 68th minute and Ollie Banks drew things level again with a penalty in the 76th.
Eastman then put Colchester back ahead four minutes later to clinch maximum points for the second time this season.
Barrow were reduced to 10 men themselves in the 90th minute when James Jones was dismissed.
The win saw the hosts move up to eighth, while the Bluebirds sit 11th ahead of the rest of the league fixtures this weekend.