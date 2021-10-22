Tom Huddlestone out for up to six weeks due to recurrence of a hamstring injury
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone is to be sidelined for up to six weeks because of the recurrence of a hamstring injury.
The 34-year-old was forced off after half an hour during his return to the Tigers’ starting line-up against Peterborough.
Manager Grant McCann told the club website: “It’s a recurrence of the hamstring injury in a different area.
“None of us could foresee what was going to happen and how this was going to come about. We’ll see how he recovers but we’re probably looking at a timescale of four to six weeks.
“It gives him another opportunity to go and work physically in the gym.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox