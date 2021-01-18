Tom James makes Salford loan switch
Salford have signed defender Tom James on loan from Hibernian for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old former Cardiff and Yeovil right-back spent the first half of the campaign at Wigan, scoring four goals in 24 appearances.
Salford manager Richie Wellens said on his club’s website: “Tom’s a very good footballer, composed, technically very good and that’s what I think he will bring to the team.
“I’ve been aware of him for three or four years now. I tried to sign him when he was leaving Yeovil but he agreed to join West Brom, that fell through but I kept tabs on his progress, he moved to Hibs and has been on loan at Wigan.
“We’ve brought him in as a right-back but we’re very aware that he can play as effectively on the left if required too. The two signings we’ve made – Robbie Gotts can play in three or four positions and Tom who has played right-back, he covered at centre-back at the weekend – they can cover multiple positions which is something we’ve needed.”