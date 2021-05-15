Tom Knowles double helps Yeovil to victory against struggling King’s Lynn

Tom Knowles scored in the eighth and 11th minutes at Huish Park
By NewsChain Sport
17:56pm, Sat 15 May 2021
Tom Knowles notched an early brace as Yeovil beat King’s Lynn 3-1 at Huish Park.

Knowles opened the scoring with a finish in the eighth minute, making the most of sloppy play at the back by the visitors.

And three minutes later he was on target again, sending a delightful shot in from outside the box following a fine passing move.

King’s Lynn pulled a goal back in the 23rd minute via a Simeon Jackson penalty, with Tyler Denton and Sonny Carey going close to equalising after the break.

Emmanuel Sonupe then made it 3-1 with six minutes to go having combined with fellow substitute Joe Quigley.

Michael Gash almost reduced the deficit in the closing stages as he saw his header hit the Yeovil crossbar.

