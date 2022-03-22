22 March 2022

Tom Knowles on target as Yeovil defeat Bromley

22 March 2022

Tom Knowles struck the winner as Yeovil defeated Bromley 2-1 at Huish Park.

The Glovers went ahead early on through a 10th-minute Lawson D’Ath finish before George Alexander equalised midway through the first half, poking in after Ted Cann spilled a ball from Corey Whitely.

Knowles then put the home side back in front in the 71st minute having been teed up by Josh Neufville.

While Yeovil remain 13th in the table, Bromley – now winless in seven National League outings – slip a place to 10th.

